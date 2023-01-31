North Belfast man jailed for robbing delivery driver of £30 pizza order

A man who robbed a pizza delivery driver whilst brandishing a pair of scissors has been sent to jail for at least 14 months.

Paul Stephen Campbell, a 28-year-old dad-of-one, admitted the offence, which he committed in the north of the city last April.

The robbery occurred outside a block of flats on the Cliftonville Road at around 9.30pm on April 10, 2022.

When the pizza delivery driver arrived at the flats, he called the mobile number for the order and advised the food had arrived.

Campbell, of Hopefield Avenue in north Belfast, approached the communal doors of the flat and was told the order was £29.99. He said the pizza was already paid for, and when told this wasn’t the case Campbell checked his wallet.

At this point, Campbell told the driver to stay and walked away from the door. The driver got back in his car and was then approached by Campbell who at this stage was holding what appeared to be a pair of scissors in his right hand.

Belfast Crown Court heard Campbell grabbed the pizza bag, told the driver “I’ll be having that” and when the driver let go of the bag, Campbell ran back into the flats with it.

The driver called the police and when they arrived at the scene they were approached by Campbell who said: “It’s me you’re looking for.”

He was arrested, identified by the driver and confessed at the scene to taking the pizza bag. During a police interview, he admitted he had ordered pizza, had no money to pay for it but took it anyway.

Campbell also said due to his drug and alcohol intake, he could not remember if he had scissors — but accepted the driver’s version of events.

Defence barrister Taylor Campbell said his client’s offending occurred when was under the influence of both alcohol and Pregabalin.

The barrister told Judge Patrick McGurgan that Campbell has expressed genuine remorse for his “very stupid” behaviour.

Saying Campbell’s life “has changed since then”, his barrister revealed he now attends Alcoholics Anonymous and volunteers in a soup kitchen.

Judge McGurgan said victims such as taxi and delivery drivers who worked at night were vulnerable — and any form of assault upon them warrants a prison sentence.

He added that whilst the driver in this case didn’t provide a victim statement it was “obvious he would have suffered some harm and level of distress”.

Judge McGurgan imposed a 28-month sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence.