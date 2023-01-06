North Belfast man ‘was just relaxing watching YouTube videos’ in car with £100k of cocaine

A man who fled from a car containing £100,000 worth of cocaine claimed he had parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos, a court heard.

Daryl Patton locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks in Newtownabbey on Friday, December 30, a judge was told.

Police were unable to catch the 37-year-old but broke into the Volkswagen Passat and seized two large blocks of suspected cocaine.

Patton, of Dorchester Avenue in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, obstruction and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

An investigating detective said police encountered the accused sitting in the Passat parked at Mallusk Playing Fields.

When asked his reasons for being there at 7.30pm he changed his story three times, the court heard.

Patton initially claimed he had been surfing the web, then said he was meeting a friend before finally telling police he was going to a nearby relative's house.

At first he declined to get out, according to the detective, but eventually exited and locked the car, refused to hand over the keys and ran off across the fields. Police gave chase but were unable to detain him.

The officers broke into the vehicle through a window and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 from the passenger area.

Amid efforts to locate the accused, he handed himself in at a PSNI station on Thursday and provided a statement denying any involvement with the drugs.

“He said he drove to the playing fields to relax and watch some YouTube videos because his mental health was not so good, and he was fed up staying in the house over Christmas,” the detective disclosed.

“He claimed he had been there for 20 minutes prior to being spoken to by police.

“He said that he had never seen the blocks of cocaine before and his fingerprints and DNA would not be on them.”

In the statement Patton alleged that he had been “set up” and denied either locking the car or fleeing to prevent the suspected cocaine being found.

“He denied that he is a drug dealer and he denied that he was alone in order to complete a drugs handover,” the detective added.

Questioned by defence counsel Sean O’Hare, he confirmed that preliminary tests have only been carried out on one of the two blocks of suspected cocaine.

The barrister argued that Patton does not own the car containing the consignment.

“He made the case to police that he wanted to get his head showered and the way he did that was to go to a relatively local, well-known car park, parked up and watching these YouTube videos,” Mr O'Hare submitted.

“When he stepped out of the vehicle and police said they were going to do a search he then took the opportunity that presented itself.”

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Amanda Brady cited the potential risk of re-offending.

She pointed out: “He was found sitting in a car that when searched appeared to have a very substantial amount of Class A drugs.”

Patton was remanded in custody to appear again on February 3.