North Belfast man who smashed up GP surgery reception avoids jail

A man who smashed up the reception area of a GP surgery in north Belfast has avoided being sent to jail.

Phillip Long received a four-month suspended sentence for wrecking part of the Northgate Family Practice.

The 51-year-old was also ordered to pay more than £1,700 to cover the costs of repairs to the premises at Duncairn Gardens.

Long, of Shore Crescent in the city, admitted a charge of criminal damage over the incident on February 3 this year.

Belfast Magistrates Court he became destructive after being denied a prescription at the practice.

Prosecutors said he pulled off a Covid-19 protection screen before smashing up the reception area and some medical items.

A door was also twisted off its hinges during the outburst.

The total cost of the damage reached £1,704, the court heard.

Following defence submissions in mitigation, District Judge Steven Keown accepted Long had issues to deal with.

But he stressed: “To go into a GP surgery and start smashing the place up is outrageous.”

Imposing four months custody, suspended for two years, the judge indicated Long had only been spared immediate imprisonment because of his guilty plea and lack of record.

He gave the defendant 26 weeks to pay the financial restitution in full.