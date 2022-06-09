North Belfast pensioner (76) jailed for sexually abusing his granddaughter

The north Belfast man was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse

A 76-year-old Belfast man has been jailed for 18 months after being found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing his granddaughter.

As he imposed a three-year sentence on the pensioner, Judge Patrick Kinney praised the victim for “her courage in coming forward and bringing the defendant to justice.”

The north Belfast man — who continues to maintain his innocence, despite being convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual abuse — was informed his sentence will be divided equally between prison and supervised licence.

Judge Kinney spoke of the need to protect children and to punish those who offend against them, and said: “Sexual offending against a child is particularly grave, and more so when that child is a member of the defendant's family.

“They are entitled to expect the security and protection that should have been provided by someone like the defendant.”

The defendant, who can't be named to protect the identity of his granddaughter, carried out the “single, protracted incident” on a date between June 2006 and September 2008 when the child was aged between nine and 11.

During the trial held earlier this year, the jury heard the abuse occurred in her grandfather's home. Whilst they were sitting on the sofa, he asked her if she had a boyfriend and said: “Do you want me to show you how to get one?”

The youngster was indecently assaulted on the sofa before she was taken to an upstairs bedroom by her grandfather where he carried out further acts of sexual abuse on her.

He denied two charges of indecent assaulting and one count of gross indecency, and earlier this year he stood trial — but was convicted by a jury on all three counts.

Judge Kinney said he accepted defence submissions that the pensioner had a clear criminal record, and there was a “history of alcohol abuse”.

Addressing the Victim Impact Statement, Judge Kinney praised the woman for her “courage in coming forward” and said: “What happened to her was never her fault.

“She was a young child entitled to a childhood and entitled to trust her grandfather, and was entitled to expect from him the safety, security and protection that a grandfather should give.

“I hope this sentencing exercise will bring closure, at least to a chapter in her life, and provide a better foundation for moving forward.”

Noting the impact the defendant's actions have had on her, and the lack of remorse displayed by his continued claims of innocence, Judge Kinney described the abuse as a “single, protracted incident.”