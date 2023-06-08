North Down feud: Man granted bail after incidents in Donaghadee and Ards shopping centre

Four men were apprehended in a BMW following the shopping centre assault and arrested.

A man allegedly involved in threatening to “stiff” a north Down resident as part of a loyalist feud is to be granted bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Colin Adair is accused of being among four men in a car who shouted menacing comments outside the complainant’s home in Donaghadee.

The 36-year-old defendant faces charges of threats to kill and affray in connection with events on March 31.

Adair, whose address cannot be reported, is further accused of affray and disorderly behaviour at a shopping centre in Newtownards on the same afternoon.

He was banned from both locations under the conditions of his release from custody.

Adair and his three co-accused were allegedly together in a BMW X5 jeep outside the property in the Ashfield Drive area of Donaghadee.

One of those inside the vehicle was said to have threatened the complainant: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Police have linked that incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA factions.

All four men were stopped and arrested later that day after leaving Ards Shopping Centre, with the other three defendants additionally charged with assault.

Detectives do not believe the suspected attack at the mall, said to involve a punch being thrown at a man, is connected to the loyalist dispute.

Adair’s lawyers have disputed the strength of the evidence against him.

With co-accused Ryan Johnston, 29, having already obtained bail, they argued that he should also be released from custody.

Granting the application, Lord Justice McCloskey cited the principle of parity between defendants.

Johnston must lodge a £2,000 cash security, abide by a curfew, the exclusion zones and report to police under the terms of his release.

The judge also ordered: “He will not contact any co-accused (or) any prosecution witness, including in particular the person named in connection with the alleged threat to kill.”