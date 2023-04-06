North Down feud: Man refused bail over incidents in Donaghadee and Ards shopping centre

A man allegedly involved in threatening to “stiff” a north Down resident as part of a loyalist feud must remain in custody, the High Court ruled today.

Colin Adair was refused bail amid claims he was among four men in a car when menacing comments were shouted outside the complainant’s home in Donaghadee.

The 36-year-old defendant is charged with threats to kill and affray in connection with events on March 31.

Adair, whose address cannot be reported, faces further counts of affray and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate incident at a shopping centre in Newtownards on the same afternoon.

The court heard he and his three co-accused - Ryan ‘Buster’ Lee Johnston (29), Curtis Johnston (24), and Karl O’Neill (38) - were allegedly together in a BMW X5 jeep outside the property in the Ashfield Drive area of Donaghadee.

One of those inside the vehicle was said to have threatened the complainant: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Prosecution counsel confirmed police have linked that incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA factions.

All four men were stopped and arrested later that day after leaving Ards Shopping Centre, with Adair’s three co-defendants additionally charged with assault.

Detectives do not believe the suspected attack at the mall, said to involve a punch being thrown at a man, is connected to the loyalist dispute.

As Adair applied for bail, his legal representatives disputed the strength of the evidence to charge him.

Barrister Sean Mullan insisted the CCTV footage from the retail complex showed his client was not part of the brief encounter with the alleged victim.

“Mr Adair was not involved in any assault, he was just ambling around the shopping centre,” counsel said.

Referring to the earlier incident in Donaghadee, Mr Mullan added: “I don’t think there’s any suggestion that Mr Adair shouted anything.”

It was suggested that the accused could be released under conditions to include a ban on entering the north Down area.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Rooney cited the risks of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

The judge said: “These are serious (alleged) threats to kill, made against an individual who would have been in fear.”