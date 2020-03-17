Northern Ireland civil servant to face Crown Court over indecent images

A civil servant accused of making and possessing indecent photographs of children has had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment

A civil servant accused of making and possessing indecent photographs of children has had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment. Geoffrey Cooper (54), of Drumachose Mews in Limavady, faces a total of 31 charges.

He was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates' Court yesterday for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court. He faces 15 charges of making indecent photos; 15 of possessing indecent photos; and one charge of distributing or showing an indecent photo of a child.

The charges relate to dates from 2013 to 2016.

The defendant, who was wearing a suit, shirt and tie, confirmed he understood the charges and he had no objections to the holding of the Preliminary Enquiry.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer and a defence barrister said he had no contrary submissions.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer agreed there was a case to answer. The case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court on April 21 and the defendant was released on continuing bail.