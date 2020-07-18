Northern Ireland courts prepare for post-Covid era

Northern Ireland's courts and tribunals are gearing up for the post-Covid era

The Lord Chief Justice's Office set out yesterday how the volume and range of cases being dealt with by the courts will be stepped up in the coming weeks.

As courts business resumes, it's anticipated that as much court work as possible will be undertaken remotely.

Members of the public and legal representatives should not attend court unless specifically required.

Jury trials at Laganside Crown Court will restart on 19 August. Other Crown Courts across Northern Ireland will resume in September.

Work in the Family Proceedings Court in Belfast's Laganside facility in the city centre restarts from next Monday, July 20, while a new Summon Sentencing Court begins work at Laganside from Wednesday next. The Summon Sentencing Court will deal with matters which can be sentenced without the defendant needing to be physically present in court.

Listing for Civil Bills will commence from August 3, 2020, the Lord Chief Justice's Office said.

The initial listings will cover cases that had been previously listed for hearing in March, April, May and June 2020.

Full details of changes can be read at https://judiciaryni.uk