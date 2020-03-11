Northern Ireland man (34) on trial accused of raping his mother while she slept

A 34-year-old man has gone on trial in Belfast where he stands accused of raping his mother on two separate occasions

A 34-year-old man has gone on trial in Belfast where he stands accused of raping his mother on two separate occasions.

As the case against the accused opened yesterday, the jury of seven men and five women heard how the complainant initially thought she was dreaming, before jumping out of bed and confronting her son.

A recorded police interview with the complainant in the wake of her allegations was played to the court.

In the recording, the complainant said the incident occurred in the early hours of February 3 last year. She also told police that this wasn't the first time her son raped her.

The accused, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of his mother, has denied raping her last February, and on a prior occasion between August and October 2018.

Before the police interview was played, the jury heard from Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor QC, who said this was a case of a drunken woman being sexually taken advantage of by her son.

Mr MacCreanor said that on the evening of Saturday, February 3, the complainant had been at her sister's house, where she drank most of a 10-glass bottle of vodka. She arrived back at her north Belfast home at around 3am and spoke to her son, who was in his room playing his PlayStation.

She then went to bed, but woke a short time later as she felt someone having sex with her.

The complainant thought she was dreaming, but after jumping out of bed and turning on the light, she discovered her son crouched down at the end of her bed wearing a pair of orange boxer shorts.

Mr MacCreanor said the complainant confronted her son and starting yelling at him. He denied raping her and said he had been in her room as he was looking for a cigarette.

During this confrontation, the complainant told her son that she believed he had done the same thing to her on a previous occasion when she had been sleeping. The prosecutor said: "She then rang her daughter, this was around 4.30am, to tell her about what her son had just done."

After telling her son to get out of the house, he started to walk to his ex-partner's home. He was later arrested and interviewed, and when the allegations were put to him, he denied raping his mother.

When asked about the incident in the early hours of February 3, the accused agreed that his mother has been drinking and returned home at 3am.

He claimed that after they said goodnight, he went into her room to get a cigarette. He told police the lighter fell out of the packet in the dark, he heard it bounce, and was on his hands and knees looking for it when the light went on and his mother accused him of having sex with her. He told police that after she made this allegation in the bedroom, he asked her, 'Are you f****** serious?', and she told him to get out of the house.

In the taped police interview which was played in court, the complainant confirmed she was drunk when she arrived home. She said that before going to bed, she had a chat with her son, they kissed each other on the cheek, said 'I love you' and that her son told her, 'Mummy, away to bed, you're drunk.'

She told police she "got into bed and literally conked out", but that she later woke up as someone was having sex with her.

In the interview, she told police: "I had a vague idea, thinking this has happened before. I was lying there thinking I'm definitely not dreaming, then I dived out of bed. I walked to the bottom of the bed and there he was, on his hunkers."

She said she confronted her son and said to him: "You just physically raped me in my sleep. Get out now."

The complainant was medically examined and two injuries were noted by a doctor, who concluded they were caused by blunt force trauma as a result of sexual intercourse. At hearing.