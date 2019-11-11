Northern Ireland man 'beat teen son unconscious for drug dealing', court hears

The accused was granted bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA)

A man allegedly punched and kicked his 15-year-old son unconscious after discovering him selling drugs outside a north Belfast bar, a court has heard.

Police said the 40-year-old defendant is accused of stamping on the youth's head and rendering him temporarily unconscious during the incident on Saturday.

The man, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis.

He denies attacking his son and challenged the reliability of the case against him.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard claims that the teenager recalled being punched up to eight times and stamped on before losing consciousness.

But a defence lawyer argued that the boy provided a different account at first.

"At no point did he allege that he was knocked out," the solicitor insisted.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the accused initially phoned police to seek their help.

"He had apprehended his son outside a bar in north Belfast selling drugs," the lawyer submitted.

"He told him to come home with him, searched him and found a syringe on and he found drugs on him - the drugs were heroin."

During cross-examination a police officer accepted reference had been made to a needle being discovered on the youth.

Granting bail to the accused, Mrs Bagnall banned him from contacting either his son or ex-partner.

She also imposed an exclusion zone and listed the case for further review in four weeks time.