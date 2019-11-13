Northern Ireland man due in court over £180k drug seizure

A man is to appear in court charged in connection with the seizure of £180,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Northern Ireland.

The suspected cocaine was found concealed in a van that was stopped by police on the A1 near Hillsborough, Co Down, on November 8.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a range of drug offences, including conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 34-year-old man arrested arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences following the seizure has been released on bail pending further enquiries.