Northern Ireland man who threatened to kill New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has one-year prison conviction overturned

Michael Cruickshank stands outside the North Shore District Court in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)

A Northern Ireland man, who had been sentenced to one year in prison for threatening to kill New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has had his conviction overturned this week.

Michael Cruickshank was sentenced in March of this year for making death threats against Ms Arden.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old sent 88 lengthy emails to government officials in 2019 and 2020, calling them criminals, slave-traders and state-sanctioned terrorists.

But it was two emails that he sent in January 2020 that crossed a line by threatening violence.

In one, Mr Cruickshank threatened to blow Ardern’s head off and in another said he would “personally wipe you off this f****** planet,” The New Zealand Herald reported at the time.

Judge Brooke Gibson said former labourer Mr Cruickshank, who immigrated to New Zealand from Northern Ireland in the 1990s, would not be a good candidate for home detention.

Mr Cruickshank argued that he was so drunk, he did not remember sending the emails.

The judge had then said that intoxication is not a defence.

However, the court ruled that “intoxication can be taken into account when assessing whether a defendant had the required intent”.

As this was not set out clearly to the jury, it left them “in doubt as to the relevance, if any, of Mr Cruickshank’s alleged drunken state”.

The court thus ruled that there had been a miscarriage of justice, and so overturned his conviction. They did not order a retrial.

In June it was reported that threats against Ms Ardern had almost tripled over three years, which police said was driven by a rise in conspiracy movements and a backlash against vaccinations.

Ms Ardern was initially praised for her sift response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this week she scrapped the remaining rules she had enacted to contain the virus, bringing an end to two-and-a-half years of tough restrictions.

Last year, New Zealand police dealt with 50 threat against the prime minister, according to data released to Newshub under the Official Information Act.

The documents suggested that anti-vaccination sentiment was a prime catalyst for of a number of the threats, alongside opposition to new firearm legislation firearms following the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.