Northern Ireland mum and son charged over links to alleged rape

A mother and son have appeared together in Londonderry's Magistrates Court charged with offences linked to the alleged rape of a woman almost 10 years ago.

Heather McElwee (47) from Tamlough Park in Ballykelly is charged with intimidating the complainant by using force, threats or menaces to persuade her not to report the alleged sex offences. She denies committing the same offence twice between November 2010 and February 2012.

Her son Shaun Patrick McElwee (29) from Clonmeen Drive in Strathfoyle denies raping, indecently touching and assaulting the complainant with the intention of committing a sexual offence against her between the same dates.

District Judge Greg McCourt said that, having read the papers, he was satisfied that both defendants had a case to answer.

He returned both defendants, on their own bail of £500, to the Crown Court for arraignment on February 25.