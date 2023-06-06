Northern Ireland R driver admits hitting 115mph as judge advises her not to drive to court

The charge sheet shows the offence was detected on the M2 near Antrim town

An R driver has admitted hitting a speed of 115mph despite being restricted to 45mph.

It is believed to be one of the fastest speeds ever before Antrim Magistrates' Court involving a restricted driver.

The court regularly deals with high speeds as the area it covers takes in a section of the M2 motorway.

R plates have to be displayed by new drivers for a year after they pass their test and during that period they are not allowed to exceed 45mph, even on motorways.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, Ellie Carlin (20), of Anderson Crescent in Derry/Londonderry, was pleading guilty to a charge of exceeding 45mph as an R driver.

The defendant was not present in the court which heard she is a classroom assistant.

The full details have yet to be outlined to the court but the charge sheet shows the offence was detected on the M2 near Antrim town on March 4 this year.

The case was adjourned to June 8.

With a disqualification likely, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "She should not drive to court".