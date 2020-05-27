Northern Ireland Voice contestant admits guilt over voyeurism charges

A former contestant on TV talent show The Voice from Co Down has been revealed as a self-confessed sex offender who secretly recorded women for his own sexual gratification.

Last week 29-year-old Jeffrey Anderson pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences, which can now be reported.

On Wednesday, Downpatrick Crown Court Judge Geoffrey Miller QC, sitting in Belfast's Laganside Courthouse for the video-linked remote hearing, lifted a set of reporting restrictions which were first imposed in 2016.

At the hearing last week Anderson appeared via a videolink from solicitor Joe Rice's office.

Anderson competed in two prime-time TV singing shows - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Superstar, in 2012, and The Voice in 2014.

He was nicknamed 'Baby Jesus' as Superstar's youngest contestant and later toured in the UK production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Anderson, of Shore Road, Kircubbin, admitted that between April 2005 and April 2007, for his own sexual gratification he recorded a female doing a private act, knowing she did not consent to being recorded.

Anderson then pleaded guilty to a further 10 separate charges of voyeurism against 10 other women committed from April 2005 to August 2013 - some of whom also attended the remote hearing via videolink.

In addition, he admitted sexually assaulting one of his victims between January 1, 2012 and March 11, 2012, and of assaulting another woman, occasioning her actual bodily harm, on a date between October 21 and 31, 2015.

Following the pleas, Judge Miller asked defence QC Greg Berry whether reports would be sought on Anderson ahead of sentencing. Mr Berry said both a pre-sentence and a medical report were "in hand" and should be ready next month.

Crown barrister Ken McMahon QC said the Crown will be seeking Victim Impact Statements from complainants.

He also revealed that as two complainants were under 18 at the time of the offences, the Crown will also ask that Anderson is made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Judge Miller set sentencing for July 3, then addressed Anderson, who appeared via videolink with solicitor Paul Dougan.

Telling Anderson he had pleaded guilty to "very serious charges", the judge said he now needed to co-operate fully with both probation and the doctor "with regard to the reports".

Anderson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and told the time period will be determined when sentenced in July.