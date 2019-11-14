Northern Ireland woman caught with husband avoids jail over £113k tax credit fraud

A Northern Ireland woman has avoiding jail after pleading guilty to tax credit fraud amounting to more than £113,000.

Sonya Hughes (47) of Longlands Park, Newtownabbey, submitted fraudulent claims for tax credits as a single parent for more than eight years up to August 2017, despite living with her husband.

HMRC opened an investigation after it was discovered that Hughes had falsely claimed £113,102 by stating she had separated from her partner.

When officers visited her home in August 2017, her husband was present and HMRC found evidence he was living there.

Hughes pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue and fraudulently claiming tax credits at Belfast Crown Court on October 16.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, on Thursday.