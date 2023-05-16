Notorious NI rapist admits Tesco razor blades theft charge

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court by video-link from prison, 39-year-old Joe McCabe pleaded guilty to stealing £72 of razor blades from Tesco on February 23, last year.

Remanding him back into custody, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said he would sentence him on Thursday.

McCabe’s multiple previous convictions include the rape of a 64-year-old grandmother.

And today was far from the first time that McCabe, with an address at Edward Street hostel in Portadown, has appeared before Judge Lynch.

Last November, he was handed a four-month jail sentence after he admitted yet a breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order,

And August 2020, he was handed a 10-month sentence for stealing £464 of turkeys in the run up to Christmas.

Jailing McCabe last November, Judge Lynch said his record of multiple SOPO breaches was an aggravating factor and ordered that the four months won’t begin until October this year when his currently suspended prison licence has expired.

McCabe had entered a guilty plea to a single count of breaching the requirements of the sex offenders register on April 28, last year, by failing to notify the police of his new address.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told the court the facts of the case were simple and straightforward in that McCabe was released from prison and registered his address as Edward Street hostel.

The breach arose, said the lawyer, because the convicted rapist left the hostel and did not notify police of his new address.

That breach was just another entry on McCabe’s mammoth criminal record which includes numerous dishonesty convictions but it’s his 2006 case which led to his notoriety.

On February 1, 2005, McCabe and another man broke into the home of a 64-year-old grandmother with McCabe subjecting her to what a judge described as a “violent sexual offence carried out with significant gratuitous violence”.

Imposing a 14-year sentence, Judge Kevin Finnegan KC said the victim had been subjected to a “terrifying prolonged ordeal” in her own home.

Freed in 2013 having served half his sentence, McCabe sparked an island wide manhunt after he went but he handed himself in.

Since then, McCabe has breached his licence and the sex offenders register more than half a dozen times.