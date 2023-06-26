Notorious NI sex offender who raped 91-year-old loses legal battle over failing to disclose address to police

One of Northern Ireland’s most notorious sex offenders has lost a legal battle to overturn his conviction for failing to inform police of his living arrangements.

Eamon Foley, who raped a 91-year-old woman, was jailed again earlier this year after breaching an obligation to disclose his address within 72 hours of any release from prison.

In a wide-ranging challenge to his latest conviction, he claimed to have received an unfair prosecution and trial involving forgery and jurors being wrongly told about his past offending.

But judges at the Court of Appeal unanimously rejected all grounds advanced.

Lord Justice McCloskey ruled today: “Fundamentally, Mr Foley received a fair trial and his conviction is safe.”

Foley, 63, and from Dreenan Road in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, was found guilty of raping the pensioner at her home on the outskirts of the village in 1999.

The elderly victim died a number of weeks later.

Foley served a 16-year sentence for the rape, but has been detained again since over breaches of requirements imposed on him as a convicted sex offender.

In May he received a further 18-month sentence after a jury convicted him of failing to comply with the obligation to notify police of his address.

Representing himself at the appeal, Foley was brought into court by prison guards to mount his legal arguments.

He claimed it was a case involving wrongful arrest, “made up” charge sheets and a one-side trial from start to finish.

Alleging that it had been a prejudicial process, he further contended that the judge had misdirected jurors, informed them he was a rapist and to have no sympathy for him.

Crown counsel had also forged Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) papers, according to Foley.

A prosecution barrister emphatically rejected all grounds of challenge, describing some as factually incorrect and insisting that the jury had been properly directed.

Following submissions, Lord Justice McCloskey refused to adjourn proceedings for Foley to obtain transcripts or audio recordings of the trial.

Dismissing the appeal, he confirmed: “This court can identify no merit whatsoever in any of the complaints formulated by the applicant, either in writing or orally.

“We have stood back nonetheless and asked ourselves whether we harbour any reservations whatsoever about the fairness of the trial or the safety of his conviction.

“We harbour no such reservations.”