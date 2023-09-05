Nurse from NI hospital admits ill-treatment of patients

A member of nursing staff from the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital has admitted ill-treating patients.

Anna Kelly was set to contest the charges but changed her plea at the last minute.

The 54-year-old, from Garvallagh Road, Fintona, committed the offences against two men and a woman who were receiving inpatient treatment at the Ash Villa Unit.

Offending occurred on dates between June 5 and 21, 2020, when Kelly ill-treated the patients who were at the time suffering from mental disorders.

While drawing attention to the very serious nature of the charges, a defence barrister had entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Kelly’s behalf.

The matter was set to be heard as a contest at Omagh Magistrates Court, with evidence due to be heard from a consultant geriatrician and three nurses.

However, on the day of hearing, the defence requested some time for further consultations with Kelly.

Around an hour later, he indicated there had been a change of position and all matters were now accepted.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the incidents of ill-treatment were disclosed at this stage.

District Judge Bernie Kelly replied, “I will require a pre-sentence report given the seriousness of the offences. I am aware there are many who have a large interest in this case and the outcome so if in the interim any of them would wish to compile and submit a victim impact statement they are welcome to do so.”

The defence informed the court he intends to also obtain a report from a consultant psychiatrist, adding this may take some time and “longer than we may think.”

Judge Kelly replied: “It won’t really because it’s one of two situations. Either your client already has a consultant psychiatrist, in which case that’s fairly straightforward, or she doesn’t and it’s a matter of getting her GP notes and records.”

The defence argued he intended to instruct a forensic consultant psychiatrist, and these are very difficult to engage at present.

Judge Kelly remarked: “I wonder why.”

She agreed, however, to allow some latitude and listed sentencing for November 7.

Meanwhile, when the Western Health and Social Care Trust was previously asked if Kelly has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings, a spokesperson replied, “The Trust does not comment on individual staff due to confidentiality reasons.”

Following conviction, the Western Trust was again asked on Kelly employment status.

The reply was: “The safeguarding of our patients and clients is of our utmost priority. We do not comment on individual staffing matters.”

However, it is understood Kelly has been suspended by her regulatory body.