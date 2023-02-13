Nurse warned that Co Antrim patient was planning to take his own life, inquest told

Man (29) with bipolar disorder found dead after absconding from mental health unit

A nurse at a Co Antrim hospital warned an inpatient planned to take his own life days before he did so, an inquest has heard.

Christian Grey (29) from Ballymena was admitted to Tobernaveen mental health centre in May 2019 after struggling with bipolar disorder.

He had been out on a period of leave between December 24 and 27 to spend Christmas with his family, but he had already made plans to end his life on New Year’s Day.

Recently qualified nurse Caroline Rutledge said she flagged the increased risk of suicide after speaking to the patient, who legally changed his name to the Fifty Shades Of Grey character by deed poll in 2012.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told by the witness she noted low mood and tearfulness upon Mr Grey’s return.

“Spending time with his family over Christmas was his way of saying goodbye,” the records show.

“He didn’t want a life in and out of hospital.

“Christian stated he had a plan to end his life.”

The nurse, who no longer works at Tobernaveen, could not recall if his relatives were spoken to following his home visit in line with best practice guidelines.

There is no documentation to indicate the family was contacted.

When asked if it would have been beneficial, she replied: “Yes, it probably would have helped.”

Ms Rutledge noted “it feels like he has now accepted the fact that he will kill himself and no longer feels sad about it”. She told the inquest she took appropriate action by highlighting the risks and passing them on to a multi-disciplinary team.

“I believe it was a significant risk and I documented it so other staff would be aware of what he expressed,” she said.

The witness told the coroner, as a newly qualified nurse, she was heavily reliant on senior staff, who she frequently asked for advice and support.

Ms Rutledge was also aware Mr Grey had told another patient how to climb a fence in the smoking area, and that he had become irritable when asked about it by a ward manager.

A total of 12 incidents involving the fence were recorded in 2019, with five the year before.

Christian Grey with his father Davy, sister Angie and mother Joanne

Ms Rutledge, who knew Mr Grey had been finding life difficult since the death of his brother Ryan in 2012, also revealed she spoke to him about the effects of drugs on mental health after he admitted taking cocaine and cannabis on Christmas Eve.

Joby Joseph was the ward manager at the time of the death, although he was acting as nursing coordinator for the entire 116-bed hospital, which has two main facilities.

He told the coroner he flagged concerns about patients jumping the fence on a number of occasions following previous incidents.

“I don’t have the exact number but there was a few,” he said. “One or two in 2019 as well.”

Mr Joseph insisted it was taken seriously by senior management, who had begun a review and were looking at the budget.

However, at around 11.35pm on December 30, Mr Grey went to the smoking area and managed to scale the 2.5m obstacle.

The pair had exchanged smiles as Mr Grey walked by the office window.

When the patient was reported missing, Mr Joseph rang him as a frantic search effort involving the PSNI got under way.

“Christian said he was going to get some fresh air and would come back,” the witness told the tribunal.

“He said he was still on hospital grounds, but wouldn’t say where.

“Police then took over the search.”

Just over an hour after Mr Grey ended the call abruptly he was found dead.

A legal representative for the family pointed out higher rates of patients absconding within the Northern Trust compared to other trusts.

In 2019, 76 patients were recorded as going absent without leave, which contributed to 217 incidents recorded within a three-year period.

However, the Northern Trust’s representative interjected to point out not all absent without leave incidents involved patients absconding.

Mr Joseph insisted all staff were “very vigilant” and followed procedures by not allowing Mr Grey off the ward, no longer allowing him out on leave, and organising a medical review to be carried out.

Mr Grey’s mum Joanne Murphy, who referred to her son as Gary during the inquest, said she had no idea about his intention to take his own life.

“I know if Gary had said anything like that to me, I would have phoned the hospital,” she said.

“I thought he was coming back out for his birthday”

Ms Murphy described feeling helpless as her “smart, happy and bubbly” son deteriorated in front of her following his brother’s death.

She described the last time Gary told her “I love you”, before being “able to step over a fence and kill himself within the hospital” days later.