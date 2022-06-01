Nursing auxiliary and her mum jailed for stealing from hospitalised pensioner

Pair given eight months while a third woman is handed six-month suspended sentence

Disgraced auxiliary nurse Julie Ann Lemon who kept her crime from her partner and kids (Sunday World)

A nursing assistant and her mother have been jailed for "mean and despicable" offences against an elderly hospital patient.

Julie Anne Lemon (45) and 65-year-old Claire Clarina Lemon were both given eight months for offences against a "vulnerable and elderly" widow.

A third woman – Julie Anne's sister Michelle Seenan (41) – was issued with a six-month sentence, suspended for a year.

The 72-year-old victim had her bank cards and house keys stolen in May 2019 by nursing assistant Julie Anne Lemon when she was a patient at Belfast City Hospital.

Her sister and mother became involved in further offending by burgling the pensioner's home in Lisburn in June 2019.

Once inside, they stole bank documents and then used the stolen bank cards at an ATM on the Shankill Road and at CastleCourt.

As he jailed the mother and daughter at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Stephen Fowler QC spoke of the "degree of planning" that went into the "persistent" offending.

Citing Julie Anne Lemon as the most culpable, Judge Fowler told of "a blatant breach of trust in respect of a very ill and vulnerable woman".

The Belfast Recorder outlined that she stole the items while working as a nursing assistant, used hospital records to ascertain where the patient lived, then burgled her home and removed money from her bank account.

The pensioner was admitted to hospital in April 2019, and her handbag containing her purse and keys was placed in an ambulance with her.

Due to a deterioration in her health, she remained in hospital, and at the end of May it emerged that her house keys and purse were missing.

On June 6, 2019, Julie Anne and Claire Lemon pulled up in a taxi and went into the woman's home. The same thing occurred on June 11, but on this occasion, it was Claire Lemon and her daughter Michelle Seenan who burgled the property.

As they left, they were spoken to by neighbours. Claire Lemon told them she was the pensioner's niece and that her aunt would not be coming home as she was being moved to residential care.

This prompted the neighbours to contact the victim's sister, who confirmed she didn't have any nieces. Family then attended the house. They found that the locks had been changed and then informed the PSNI.

On June 14, two women were once again seen at the woman's house, but they were unable to gain access. They left the area, and after police were notified, they were arrested a short time later after boarding a bus.

The pair - Julie Anne and her mother - were searched and Claire Lemon was found to be in possession of the pensioner's bank cards. Following their arrest, the pair initially denied any involvement, but later confessed.

Julie Ann Lemon, from Altnagarron Mews in Belfast, admitted charges of theft, burglary, attempted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Her mother Claire Clarina Lemon, a grandmother-of-10 from Malvern Way in the city, admitted two counts of burglary, one attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

Michelle Seenan, from Tyndale Gardens in Belfast, was also arrested and admitted going to Lisburn with her mother once, and using the bank card three times - once to withdraw £500 which was split three ways.

Imposing sentences on the women, Judge Fowler said he had taken into consideration their personal circumstances. This included Julie Anne Lemon being the primary carer for her two children, and her ill physical and mental health.

Saying the custody threshold was "well and truly been surpassed" in her case, he imposed a 16-month sentence, divided equally between prison and licence.

The judge noted that he had also considered Claire Lemon's health issues, which include dementia. Jailing her for eight months, he said: "Her disability did not prevent her from becoming involved repeatedly in the present offending. She has relevant convictions and knew the burglary and thefts were committed against a sick and vulnerable old person."

Seenan - who the judge said was the least culpable and "heavily influenced by her mother and sister to become involved in the criminal enterprise" - was given a six-month suspended sentence and warned any further offending in the next 12 months could lead to immediate jail.