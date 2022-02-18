Obsessive teen stalker of BBC reporter Aileen Moynagh sentenced by court

An obsessive teenage stalker has been given a six-month deferred sentence and supervised probation for “harrowing” online harassment of a BBC Northern Ireland reporter and threats to disfigure an RTE journalist.

The Dublin youth appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court yesterday.

In September, the 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to harassing BBC NI journalist Aileen Moynagh between October 2020 and February last year.

The boy, who has a range of complex disorders, cannot be identified as he is a minor.

The court heard he stalked her online after developing an “obsessive crush”.

The teen had been previously cautioned about similar trolling of two RTE journalists and had an “unhealthy interest” in women journalists.

Detective Garda Ken McGreevy said the boy, then aged 16, was behind a litany of unsolicited and unwanted communications to the BBC journalist. He sent them via email, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Despite being warned by gardai not to contact her, he travelled to Belfast and was a couple of hundred yards from her workplace. Out of fear, she moved out of her house for five days and was concerned about her movements.

Last month, the young boy entered another guilty plea to a threat to harm another journalist, who was not named.

He made the threat on November 9 to a Garda and two other people during a meeting at a youth justice project. The teenager confessed to previously hiding in bushes on the grounds of RTE in Dublin.

Detective Garda Michael McCallion said the boy threatened that he had wanted to disfigure her. He also admitted he wanted her “off the air”.

Judge Paul Kelly described a psychiatric report as “quite alarming reading”.

It said the boy showed no remorse; he was at high risk of re-offending, violence and continued stalking. In addition, the report noted the boy was a “disabled, isolated, lonely and sometimes an angry young man” and presented “unique challenges”.

The report said that medication had been recommended, which might lessen the risk.

A Probation Service assessment said the teen had expressed awareness of the impact of his offence, but it also concurred that he was at high risk of re-offending. The judge noted that Tusla, the child and family agency, has a “considerable plan of supports”.

Judge Kelly described Ms Moynagh’s victim impact statement as “harrowing”, and he praised the compassion she showed during the proceedings. He also noted the heartache of the boy’s father, who had told the court he had spent years trying to get specialist help.

He imposed a six-month sentence for the harassment offence. But he deferred activating the order pending a review on July 27.