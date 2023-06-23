Officer given suspended sentence for unlawfully accessing information on PSNI systems

An under-threat police officer who unlawfully accessed information on PSNI computer systems has avoided an immediate jail term.

The now-former officer (46), who can’t be named due to a reporting restriction, had shared some of the information he accessed with others via WhatsApp.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where he was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for three years, by Judge Paul Ramsey.

Judge Ramsey said the former officer has “paid a very high price” by losing his job as a result of his offending, but the charge was “very serious and a gross breach of trust”.

The ex-cop admitted a single charge of misconduct in a public office, namely that, being a police constable, he misconducted himself by “obtaining, attempting to obtain and disclosed, without authorisation, information held on computer systems maintained by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, namely personal information relating to individuals which he was not authorised to request”.

His offending spanned a period from January 27, 2015, to October 5, 2018.

Following his arrest, both the defendant’s home and his Belfast PSNI station workplace were searched due to suspicions he had been unlawfully accessing the police computer system.

The court heard the officer’s offending related to 22 people whose personal information was accessed, and while some of these were connected to the threat he was under, others were completed unrelated.

His personal mobile phone was also seized and examined and it emerged that he had relayed some of the information he obtained from accessing his work computer to others through WhatsApp.

A Crown barrister branded the misconduct charge as a “serious offence” and said “the accused was a serving police officer and was trusted with access to sensitive information”, which, in turn, has an impact on public confidence in the service.

Defence submissions made on behalf of the defendant revealed he is no longer a police officer and has expressed remorse and shame for his actions.

The submissions also outlined “long-standing” mental health issues which were linked to his offending, as well as the caring responsibilities he has for a close family member.

Acknowledging genuine mental health issues and that the officer was under a “very serious threat” at the time, Judge Ramsey spoke of the “significant” impact a jail term would have on the relative he cared for.

Branding the case as “exceptional”, Judge Ramsey imposed the suspended sentence and warned the former officer that any offending within the next three years could potentially result in prison.