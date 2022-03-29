Omagh man jailed for voyeurism involving young girls

A County Tyrone man who admitted covertly taking images of young girls while they were changing and filming another as she showered has been jailed for four years.

Lee Nugent (41), from Castleroddy Road, Omagh, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, two of possessing indecent images of children and one of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Two of the voyeurism counts involved Nugent taking photographs through a window while two young girls were changing, but not at the same time.

As the activity was private, this led to voyeurism charges — although the photographs did not show anything placing them in the category of indecent child imagery.

Both victims were in a state of partial undress and were topless at the time and one of them observed Nugent standing outside the window with his phone raised.

Police were alerted at this point, but no images were found and Nugent gave a “no comment” interview.

A file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service and it appears a recommendation was made by police not to prosecute.

However, the prosecutor was not satisfied and asked PSNI’s cybercrime team to investigate, resulting in the charges.

A total of 15 images were recovered and led to a further count of voyeurism including a covertly taken image of another 12-year-old girl as she was showering.

An additional charge of possessing an indecent image of a fourth victim was, according to Nugent, “sent to him by her boyfriend”.

Offending occurred on various dates between July and August 2019.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Crown Court that some of the girls declined to give victim impact statements; however, one who did expressed fear that Nugent has “sent the images of her to others”, which the prosecution advised there is no evidence this occurred.

However, it was stressed: “The impact on this victim has to be considered by the court as an aggravating factor. It is taken as read this will have had a major impact on the young female.”

Another victim described feeling “violated” and underwent specialist counselling for a year.

A defence barrister said Nugent has no previous record and pleaded guilty at a very early stage, sparing the victims even the prospect of having to give evidence.

He explained Nugent’s mobile phone and computer were seized and analysis found nothing, with the exception of that which is before the court.

“My client has shown remorse and taken steps to address his offending behaviour,” said the defence.

While Judge Peter Irvine QC was satisfied the imagery “has not been shared with other perverts, this was a truly despicable series of behaviours.

“It’s totally incomprehensible that he would engage in such deprived and depraved activity. He has a clear propensity directly toward sexually deviant activity involving young girls.”

The judge noted in a victim impact statement that one of the girls said she suffers nightmares in which she sees Nugent through the window.

Her trust in people has gone and while she knows it will take a long time to recover, she is “not going to give him the satisfaction” of failing.

Nugent was jailed for a total of four years, to be served half in custody and half on licence.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and will remain on the sex offenders register for the same duration.