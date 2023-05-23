Omagh man who groomed and blackmailed child (13) into sending indecent images jailed

An Omagh man who blackmailed and groomed a child into providing indecent images before later posting them online has been jailed

Johnathan McConnell, from Craighill Road, accepted making an unwarranted demand for indecent images from the then 13-year-old child with menace, as well as possessing and distributing indecent images of a child, intentionally causing a child to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity and communicated sexually with the child for his own gratification.

Offending occurred on dates between December 1, 2021, and January 16, 2022.

Dungannon Crown Court heard McConnell befriended the child online using a fake Snapchat account and thereafter pressured her into sending him two intimate videos of herself.

He then blackmailed her by seeking her to perform live sexual acts under the threat of sending the two videos to a Snapchat group made up of her school friends.

When she refused McConnell carried through with the threat, which was discovered when the child’s father was anonymously made aware of the videos by a concerned adult, and police were informed.

During a text conversation with the victim, McConnell said: “You’re making me angry. Keep lying and I’ll make sure everyone in Omagh sees you nude. Don’t annoy me. Do as I ask.”

During police interview McConnell accepted receiving videos but didn't know who they were from.

He claimed to have “acted out of boredom” and denied sending the images to anyone.

Judge Richard Greene KC told him: “The escalating nature of offending is a feature of the carefully planned manner in which you carried this out.

“The initial contact from a bogus account was clearly and deliberately used to obtain information and groom the victim. She was totally oblivious to the deceit being played upon her.

“You obtained the intimate videos by coercion. You were much older than her, so she succumbed to the pressure you exerted. You had an identifiable victim which made her vulnerable to exploitation by people like you.”

The judge described McConnell as: “A coercive, predatory and intimidating person, preying on the vulnerabilities of youth for your own sexual gratification.

“The dissemination of the videos sent to her peers, family and ultimately the world at large is callous. It is obvious how corrosive your behaviour has been to such a young girl growing up in a technological era where one’s social media presence can be a defining aspect of youth.

“You were aware of that but callously and cruelty exploited her. Such behaviour in other cases has resulted in young people taking their own lives.”

While the judge pointed to the child’s horrendous suffering he stressed: “She has a strong, supportive family and your callousness will not define her. She had the strength of character to withstand your threats and you met that with a pathetic display of cruelty. Blackmail is one of the ugliest and most vicious crimes (which) prays on the soul of the victim.”

McConnell was jailed for three years and will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.