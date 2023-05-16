Omagh pensioner appears in court accused of historic sex assault charges

An Omagh pensioner was on Tuesday returned for trial on historic sex assault charges

Michael Hugh Lynott (74) faces six counts of indecently assaulting a male on various dates between 1977 and 1982.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were disclosed during the short hearing at Omagh Magistrates Court today.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Peter Magill.

Lynott, of Hunter Crescent, Gortmore, who spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges, did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Magill remanded Lynott on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on a date to be fixed next month.