Omagh PSNI station terrorism accused again fails to be released on bail

A 29-year-old man charged in connection with an alleged terrorism incident in Omagh has failed in a second attempt to be released on bail.

Sean Pearson, from Culmore Park, Omagh, is accused of possessing gloves, a timer switch, gas canisters and tape in suspicious circumstances for preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

A detective inspector previously explained that the injured party had just exited his car at St Mary’s Church in Omagh on May 6 when two males approached and stated they were IRA, one of whom commented: “The timer has been set.”

A third male appeared allegedly holding a firearm while an item was placed in the boot of the injured party’s vehicle.

He was then instructed: “Take it to the f***ing barracks. You have 20 minutes.”

They removed the terrified man’s phone and, out of coercion, he drove to the PSNI station and alerted staff.

A major security operation was launched and a hoax device was recovered containing a gas canister, low-grade explosives, a timer switch and adhesive tape.

CCTV footage from a Strabane shop appeared to show Pearson purchasing gas canisters and a mechanical timer switch paid for by card.

Similar footage from an Omagh shop showed Pearson purchasing adhesive tape, again using his card.

Pearson was arrested, released and rearrested but made no comment to all questions.

However, his solicitor said the timer was for his mobile phone, as it overheats when being charged; the tape was for use in his plastering business; and the canisters were for a camping stove.

It was contended that all items were in the rear of his unlocked vehicle, but when police searched this, it was found to be locked and all work tools were intact.

When first charged, the detective opposed bail, pointing to Pearson’s previous terrorist conviction for attending a republican parade in 2018 wearing a beret, facemask and military fatigues.

A matter is also under consideration for phoning in bomb hoaxes.

The detective said: “There’s a real risk of witness interference and the course of justice.

“A firearm remains outstanding, as well as two, potentially three suspects.

“The injured party was highly traumatised. Huge disruption was caused. People had to be evacuated from their homes and a Mass had to be cancelled.

“This attack came just two months after the attempted murder of DCJ John Caldwell.

“Republican Sinn Fein in the Omagh area issued a statement after the defendant was previously arrested, although did not identify him.”

Bail was refused on that occasion and subsequently at High Court.

However, the defence mounted a further application today at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on the following basis: “The forensic results have come back negative for the component parts of the device. That information was not disclosed previously. The correspondence seems to suggest there’s no DNA link to my client.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked: “This isn’t a complete report. Matters are still outstanding, including fingerprints. It states further forensic examinations are ongoing?”

The defence again pointed to the negative result, to which Judge Kelly replied: “That insults my intelligence. I heard you the first time and I read it myself. I am saying this is an incomplete forensic report. I think you are premature in bringing a further bail application so quickly, absent completed analysis.”

In response, the defence said: “There are difficulties. I’m slightly concerned about what I’m being told as to what police have and don’t have, because the narrative seems to be shifting.”

Throwing out the application, Judge Kelly concluded: “There is a very strong circumstantial case. I’m not satisfied this is a suitable case for bail.”

Pearson will appear before court again by video-link next month.