Omagh stabbing: Teenager accused of bus depot incident denied bail

A teenager has been remanded into custody following a stabbing incident near an Omagh bus depot at the weekend.

Nathan McDonagh (18) of Tamlaght Road, Omagh, appeared via video-link from police custody charged with wounding a male, intent to commit grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm to a second male.

He is also charged with assaulting three females – two of whom were caused actual bodily harm. McDonagh is further accused of possessing a knife with intent to commit serious injury by stabbing.

All matters allegedly occurred on May 14. A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected to the accused.

He explained police were alerted at around 10pm that an incident had broken out among a crowd of people. McDonagh is alleged to have been involved in the dispute and produced a knife and “slashed” one male in the neck.

He is then alleged to have struck out at others, causing cuts to their hands and head. A passing motorist restrained McDonagh until police arrived and he was arrested. The knife was recovered close to the scene.

Opposing bail, the detective pointed to McDonagh’s previous record and history of offending while on bail, as well as curfew breaches.

In response to a question by a defence solicitor, the detective confirmed one person has indicated he will not provide a statement, while the most seriously injured male is still trying to make up his mind, with the encouragement of his parents.

The three females have not yet recorded statements, but the detective advised these are likely to be taken this week.

He also confirmed there is information to suggest McDonagh was seriously assaulted by one of the injured and “there may well be another arrest”.

Verbal abuse levelled at McDonagh from the crowd while he was being escorted from the scene was also noted by police.

The defence told the court his client’s family has offered a cash surety of £3,000 and will supervise him if released.

The lawyer added: “No CCTV footage has been put forward as evidence. One injured party has refused to make a statement and another clearly doesn’t want to. This case is in its infancy and will take considerable time.”

However, refusing bail, district judge Steven Keown said: “The defendant has already accumulated a serious record. Here he is again accused of very high violence offences on multiple persons and while in possession of a knife. I’m satisfied he could not be managed on bail in the community.”

Judge Keown commended the actions of the passing driver who restrained the defendant, saying: “It was a very brave thing to do, especially as there was a knife at the scene.”

McDonagh was remanded into custody to appear again via video-link later this month.