Omagh woman accused of attempting to kill her parents granted bail

A woman accused of attempting to murder her parents has been granted bail and warned that any breaches will see her returned to custody.

Grainne Taggart (26), from Ashgrove Park, Omagh, is charged with attempting to kill her mother on dates between September 1 and 30, 2022.

She is alleged to have tried to kill her father on dates between November 1 and 30, 2022.

Taggart is also accused of assaulting her mother on April 13 this year and engaging in abusive behaviour.

A detective constable previously confirmed all charges could be connected.

While an address in Beragh has been deemed suitable for release, the detective remained opposed to bail due to risks of further offending and witness interference.

The detective told Omagh Magistrates’ Court: “These are significant charges, and her family have disclosed very serious mental health issues, which makes her unpredictable. She has admitted assaulting her mother and, if granted bail, she could return to the domestic setting.”

The detective added that the injured parties did not initially report the allegations, because they did not want Taggart ending up with a criminal record.

They have, however, noticed improvements since her remand in custody, where she is availing of mental health support.

Both parents no longer feel in fear of Taggart and want her to be released, “which is greatly at odds with what they reported to police”, said the detective.

The father, who had claimed his wife was sleeping in bed and was attacked, described repeatedly seeking help for his daughter: “But the doctors say, unless she is going to jump over a bridge, they can’t do anything. She has broken this family completely up. She tried to strangle me. She tried to kill my wife.”

He claimed Taggart tried to suffocate her mother with a pillow and had in the past tied a cord around his neck.

It emerged that Taggart had made an allegation to police of an unrelated matter, after returning home from which she assaulted her mother.

The detective confirmed that while the mother initially made a statement, she has since withdrawn it, but did not deny the allegations had occurred, adding: “She wants what’s best for her daughter. She has disclosed they had let things go in the past and admits being scared.”

She continued: “Both injured parties have had a sudden change in stance and seem insistent the defendant will manage living alone. Police fear her reported poor mental health makes her behaviour unpredictable and the risk is just too high. We don’t know if that extends beyond her family to the wider public.”

Taggart’s brother told police that the mental health issues have been ongoing for years and are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs.

A defence solicitor argued bail is a fundamental right and could be granted with proper conditions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked: “Unfortunately the parents aren’t doing the right thing. If the defendant has mental health problems which cause her to engage in this fashion, when she has chosen to intoxicate herself, they are doing her no favours.”

However, due to the weakness of the prosecution case, District Judge Kelly agreed to grant bail but warned Taggart: “If there is a single breach, you won’t be released a second time.”

Setting bail at £500, District Judge Kelly banned Taggart from contacting her family and excluded her from coming within the 30mph speed limit of Omagh.

She is also to refrain from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs and must co-operate with all mental health services.

The case will be mentioned again next month.