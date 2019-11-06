On run burglary accused planned to 'get a bottle of whiskey, disappear and impregnate wife', court hears

A man who allegedly announced plans to "get a bottle of whiskey, disappear and impregnate his wife" while on burglary charges has absconded, the High Court has heard.

John Cash, 33, had mounted a legal challenge over a period he spent in custody before securing bail for a second time in September.

But a judge dismissed his case after ruling that the points raised in it were now academic.

Mrs Justice Keegan said: "I can't ignore the fact that the applicant is at large, which in my view offends the public interest in having this issue determined."

Cash, of no fixed abode, faces burglary charges in connection with alleged break-ins at a number of Belfast properties in May this year.

He had been granted bail to live at an address in the Republic of Ireland on September 3.

But a previous court heard that as he was about to be released a prison officer allegedly overheard him saying he would not comply with strict conditions imposed.

It was claimed that he had stated an intention to "get a bottle of whiskey, disappear for a few weeks and impregnate his wife".

Cash was also said to have discussed going to Spain while he was in custody, prosecutors claimed.

That led to him being re-arrested as he left Maghaberry Prison for an anticipatory breach of bail.

Defence lawyers insisted that Cash emphatically denies any conversations about planning to flee.

Judicial review proceedings were brought over his alleged unlawful detention.

Meanwhile, Cash managed to secure bail again on September 11, with terms including his passport being surrendered and a £2,000 surety being lodged.

Delivering judgment on the legal challenge, Mrs Justice Keegan disclosed: "Since that date the applicant has absconded... he's clearly in breach of his bail."

She identified the main issue as being the merit in allowing proceedings rendered academic to continue.

The judge concluded: "I do not consider it's in the public interest for this case to proceed further."