On-the-run paedophile extradited from NI to Germany to serve prison sentence

An on-the-run paedophile has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany to serve an eight-year prison sentence.

The fugitive, aged in his 30s, was detained in south Belfast back in November last year on an international arrest warrant after being located by officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit (IPU).

The German citizen, who was handed the sentence in the country for serious sexual offences against children, appeared before Belfast Extradition Court on November 10 last year.

He was returned to the country on Wednesday morning to begin serving his prison sentence.

PSNI Sergeant Davey from the IPU said: “This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims and ensure that they are returned to be held to account.”