One of four men accused found guilty of abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney

ONE of the four men charged with the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney has been found guilty.

A guilty verdict was handed down at the non-jury Special Criminal Court this afternoon to a man who cannot be named, known as YZ (40).

The court is continuing to deliver verdicts in the cases of another three men.

Mr Lunney (52), a father-of-six and director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted by a masked gang from outside his Co Fermanagh home on September 17, 2019.

He was bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a horsebox in a yard in Co Cavan, where his captors beat and slashed him, broke his leg with a wooden post, carved QIH into his chest with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach.

He was dumped in his boxer shorts on a Cavan roadside where he crawled to safety.

The court found YZ was directly involved in Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture.

YZ along with all the accused, pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning Mr Lunney and causing him serious harm.

More to follow...