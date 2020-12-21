Over 20 suspects identified in Robbie Lawlor murder, court told

More than 20 suspects have been identified as part of the investigation into the murder of Irish gangland boss Robbie Lawlor, a court was told on Monday.

International drug dealers are believed to have been involved in planning his assassination, with threats issued against anyone who assists the police probe, a judge was told.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 45-year-old man accused of carrying out "research and logistics" around the killing in north Belfast.

Patrick Teer, from Thornberry Hill in the city, is one of two men charged with Lawlor's murder.

The 36-year-old underworld figure was gunned down outside a house at Etna Drive in the Ardyone area on April 4 this year.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police believe Lawlor was shot dead when he attended a pre-arranged appointment at 37-year-old co-accused Adrian Holland's home.

Adrian Holland

A Detective Inspector claimed the victim went there to collect cash following a prior meeting at a Tesco store in Crumlin, Co Antrim the previous day.

A gunman emerged from the property and opened fire, hitting him several times. He died at the scene.

Originally from Dublin, Lawlor was widely reported to have been heavily involved in a feud between rival Drogheda-based factions.

He had been linked to the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January this year.

The gunman then fled down side streets to Kingston Court where a Volkswagen Scirocco, stolen from Co Roscommon in January and left there as a potential getaway car, was instead set on fire, the court heard.

An Audi vehicle parked on the Oldpark Road is believed to have been used in the gunman's escape. It was later found burnt out in the Crumlin area.

Teer was allegedly "instrumental" in moving the Volksagen and Audi into the Ardoyne area on March 31.

Days before the murder he used his own mobile phone to carry out research on Lawlor and his movements the detective claimed.

"The case against Mr Teer is that he was specifically involved in research, logistics, disposal and the interference with the course of justice," he said.

Holland and another suspect described as an international drug dealer were said to have met at the Sligo Park Hotel in March.

"That stay was organised and paid for by Patrick Teer," the detective contended.

Following the murder, police alleged, Teer met up with Holland to arrange their story and organise a forensic "clean-up" before they travelled to Sligo.

Based on phone data, the detective alleged: "Throughout the course of this period in terms of planning, preparation and execution of the murder, Patrick Teer is in contact not only with Adrian Holland but also some international drug dealers and members of a very significant organised crime gang.

"Ultimately it's our view that Mr Teer has been instrumental in this murder, and without his involvement it couldn't have happened."

A prosecution barrister raised suspected links to domestic and international organised crime gangs.

"There are in excess of 20 suspects in this case, most of whom reside outside of the UK," she said.

"They would be in a position to provide Mr Teer with substantial support, including money and safe locations."

Counsel also alleged a threat has been issued against anyone who assists the police investigation.

"The level of risk this group is willing to go to when carrying out attacks must also lead to a risk to the public as a whole," she submitted.

"There are a substantial number of suspects yet to be apprehended, including the gunman."

The barrister disclosed that Holland has been issued with a threat message since the killing, and suggested the same could now happen with Teer.

Any retaliation attacks could put members of the public and the emergency services at risk, the court was told.

"Police do feel there will be a threat towards Mr Teer.

"In the last year there have been three murders in relation to this ongoing feud, four since 2007 and there are over a dozen attacks, most including guns and explosives carried out in public."

Defence barrister Sean Devine countered that the police case against Teer boiled down to his association with co-accused Holland - a man who grew up in a neighbouring street.

Mr Devine insisted his client has a clear record and will have a "complete answer" to the charges he faces.

"He's the only character in this production who didn't have a burner phone... the authorities would say was set up solely for the purpose of this operation to take Mr Lawlor's life," counsel argued.

"It really is a result of that association (with Holland) that he is drawn into this.

"When you consider his own circumstances, particularly the fact he's driving his own car, bringing Mr Holland places and allowing his phone to be used, it's actually absurd to suggest he knowingly had anything to do with his."

Denying bail, however, District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited the risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

She remanded Teer in custody to appear again on January 8.