Paedophile couple who sexually abused toddler have sentences increased

A paedophile couple who subjected a toddler to a litany of sexual abuse are to have their total sentences increased by nearly 10 years, the Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday.

Senior judges held that the prison terms originally handed down to the husband and wife for offences including rape and indecent assault were unduly lenient.

Lord Justice McCloskey said they had not met the level of punishment required for their "repulsive, shameful, sordid and protracted" crimes against a defenceless child.

Neither defendant can be named due to reporting restrictions confirmed by the court.

The man, referred to as GT, had his sentence increased from 15 years to 21 years.

He will serve half that period in jail and half on licence.

His wife, identified only as HT, was told her term is to be raised from nine to twelve-and-a-half years, also split between custody and licence.

The ruling came after the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed on the grounds that sentences imposed earlier this year were unduly lenient.

The couple, in their sixties, abused the victim over a period from 2001 to 2003 when she was aged between 18 months and three years old.

GT pleaded guilty to a total of 16 charges, including two counts of rape, indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, and taking and distributing indecent images.

He also carried out a further sexual assault on the victim between July 2012 and July 2014 when she was a young teenager.

His wife admitted ten offences, including aiding and abetting rape, gross indecency with the little girl, indecently assaulting her and taking indecent photographs.

The abuse was uncovered in October 2017 after police seized computer equipment, along with a hard drive from a locked bedroom cupboard, from the couple's home.

Analysis revealed 47 indecent photographs of a child, some shared online with another user, and chats disclosing a sexual interest in young children, the court heard.

GT repeatedly referred to the pleasure he obtained from abusing the victim and discussed the possible molestation of a five-month-old child, advising that anyone older than two posed "too much of a risk".

During police interviews he initially disputed the rape allegations, but later confessed to being "totally ashamed" at what had happened.

It was also his idea to buy stockings to dress the girl up in, he said, but claimed she posed with pornographic magazines of her own accord.

His wife initially attempted to minimise her role, telling detectives it was "just a fantasy that we carried too far" before correcting herself to claim it was only her husband's.

She also tried to say that she could have been working or shopping when the abuse occurred.

But she accepted they had bought outfits and underwear to dress the child in.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: "HT was an energetic, enthusiastic and proactive secondary party in the commission by her husband, GT, of two heinous crimes of rape upon this child."

Ruling on the prosecution appeal, the judge held that the husband and wife had received sentences "deviating below the level of condign punishment required for both offenders' repulsive, shameful, sordid and protracted abuse of this defenceless young child".

Confirming the prison terms originally handed down were unduly lenient, he added: "The weakest and most vulnerable members of society occupy a special position in the criminal justice system.

"Deterrence and retribution resonate most strongly where they are concerned."