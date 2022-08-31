Painter and decorator allegedly linked to cannabis factory at vacant Belfast flat refused bail

A painter and decorator is allegedly linked to a £200,000 herbal cannabis seizure at a vacant Belfast flat by fingerprints on a radiator, the High Court heard today.

Klintom Hysa, 27, was located and arrested in England earlier this month by police investigating the drug-growing factory discovered in the north of the city.

The Albanian national, of Manor Road in Wakefield, Yorkshire, faces charges of cultivating and possessing cannabis with intent to supply, as well as diverting more than £2,000 worth of electricity.

He was refused bail due to the risk that he may attempt to flee.

Police found 50 cannabis plants, heating lamps and another 40 kilos of the drug during searches of the unoccupied apartment at Eia Street on November 5 last year.

Prosecution counsel David McClean disclosed that the haul has an estimated street value of £200,000.

Fingerprints located on a radiator and set of scales at the property were identified as belonging to Hysa, the court was told.

He was detained in Wakefield on August 9 and transferred to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Mr McClean said: “He gave an account that he came over for short periods of time to carry out casual work, that was (why his) fingerprints were found at the scene.”

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued that a full explanation was provided by his client.

“From time to time he comes over to Northern Ireland when he obtains work as a painter and decorator, and spends time in various properties,” Mr Boyd added.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Fowler held there was a strong prima facie case against Hysa based on the forensic connection.

“The amount of herbal cannabis that was found at this location is extremely significant,” the judge said.

“I consider that there is a flight risk in this case.”