Painter and decorator ‘provided bucket used to post claim of responsibility’ for murder bid on DCI Caldwell, court hears

A painter and decorator allegedly provided a bucket used to post the claim of responsibility for the attempt to murder a top PSNI detective on a gable wall, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed William McDonnell was among three men involved in putting up a note declaring that the New IRA carried out the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

McDonnell, 37, of Balbane Pass in Derry, was refused bail on a charge of possessing an article for use in terrorism.

DCI Caldwell was shot repeatedly and seriously wounded in front of his young son at a sports complex just after he finished coaching a youth football team on February 22.

Seven men are currently in custody charged with his attempted murder.

On February 26, a typed letter appeared on a gable wall at Central Drive in Derry’s Creggan estate which featured a New IRA claim of responsibility for the assassination bid.

It stated that an active service unit had targeted the off-duty policeman “within our chosen kill zone” and warned that the terrorist grouping will be waiting in future for “Crown Force personnel”.

Based on CCTV and air support footage, a prosecution barrister contended the note was attached approximately 20 minutes before the message appeared on the Twitter account ‘Republic Media’.

She alleged that two co-accused, 23-year-old Caolan Brogan, of Bluebell Hill Gardens in Derry, and Tiarnan McFadden, 25, from Cairnhill in the city, travelled together to McDonnell’s home a short time earlier on the same night.

The pair left the property 10 minutes later with what appeared to be a bucket and got back into McFadden’s car, counsel claimed.

The footage allegedly tracked the two suspects heading towards the gable wall and remaining there for approximately 50 seconds.

Three distinct flashes at the scene during that period were of photos being taken to upload the message onto social media, according to the prosecutor.

She claimed the other two men then went back to the house, and that Brogan briefly got out of the car to return the bucket.

“They were all involved in putting the claim of responsibility on the wall in the Creggan,” the barrister submitted.

Opposing McDonnell’s application for bail, she argued that the evidence suggests he was acting on behalf of the New IRA and had been trusted by the organisation behind the attempted murder.

“The wording of that claim of responsibility included a threat not only to DCI Caldwell but also to members of the security forces and, by implication, the wider community,” counsel said.

The court heard McFadden, who remains in custody along with Brogan, claimed he was at the wall to clean graffiti from a mural as part of a role with the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association.

McDonnell’s barrister, Joe Brolly, insisted there is no evidence that he was even present on the night his co-accused allegedly attended the house.

“The height of the case against this applicant is that two gentlemen, knowing that he’s a painter and decorator, borrowed a bucket from him,” he said.

“It’s not known who they spoke to when they went to the house or who was there.

“There is zero evidence this applicant had any knowledge what, if anything, the bucket was to be used for.”

Mr Brolly argued that the prosecution had only put forward one theory when the alternative explanation of cleaning graffiti was equally plausible.

Following lengthy submissions, however, Lord Justice Treacy ruled that McDonnell is to remain in custody.

He confirmed: “The risk of re-offending in this case is such that bail must be refused.”