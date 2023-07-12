Pair accused of Belfast hijacking and false imprisonment remanded in custody

Two men have been remanded in custody charged over a “traumatic” vehicle hijacking and false-imprisonment incident in south Belfast earlier this week.

Ashton Connery and Matthew Jake Hall (both aged 23) appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with false imprisonment, hijacking and unlawful assault.

Connery was further charged with two counts of theft.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that he could connect both defendants to the charges.

The officer said that at around 11.30pm on Monday, July 10, the injured party had parked his vehicle in Fitzroy Avenue, off the Ormeau Road.

“He was then approached by three males who entered his white Seat Leon vehicle and forced him to take his vehicle to the Spar on the Ravenhill Road. One of them stated: ‘You will take us to the shop or we will hit you.’

“One of the males also stated he had a knife and later stated that he had a Glock pistol in his waistband. Neither of these were produced, but the threat was made.

“It is alleged that, based on the descriptions, we believe this to be Mr Connery. During the incident £10 was taken from the injured party.

“This gentleman [Connery] then enters the Spar petrol station with this money. He bought cigarettes and he is captured on CCTV. He stole a packet of Skittles and a packet of Twix.”

The detective said this male returned to the vehicle and directed the injured party to drive to the Forestside Shopping Centre at Upper Galwally in south Belfast.

He told the court the victim tried to exit his car, but the males became “aggressive and attempted to forcibly keep him in his vehicle”.

“The injured party managed to get out of the vehicle and was chased and was punched by one of these males before raising the alarm for help.

The court heard that details of the males was circulated to police patrols and at 1.30am on Tuesday, July 11, two males matching the descriptions were stopped on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

Searches were carried out of the males, said the detective, and “Mr Ashton Connery had packets of Skittles and Twix on his person”.

“Both were arrested for the offences outlined and one suspect remains outstanding.”

The officer said police were objecting to bail for both defendants.

“In respect of Connery, he has two cautions on his record. Police would be worried that he is likely to interfere with evidence, as one of the suspects remains outstanding.

“There is also a risk to the public, as this was a pretty traumatic experience by a member of the public — hijacking, false imprisonment, assault and theft. It was pretty distressing for anyone involved.

“There also appears to be an escalation in Mr Connery’s behaviour. He was cautioned at the start of 2022 and there were three incidents at the end of 2022: two thefts, a domestic involving an assault on his grandfather, and criminal damage.”

He said there had been three bench warrants outstanding from September and November 2022, which were executed in court today.

“Also, due to those bench warrants, police believe there would be a likelihood that he would not surrender to police.”

The officer said there were similar objections to Hall being released on bail and that there had been a caution issued at the start of last year.

“His mother objects to him using her address, as he has a problem with alcohol. On July 5, 2023, there was a domestic incident at her address. He has given an address in Castleford in England and there would be concerns around that.”

Defence barrister Declan Quinn said Connery was a suitable candidate for bail due to having no criminal record, forensics being outstanding and a VIPER identification procedure having not yet taken place.

“Mr Connery is a somewhat vulnerable person. He has severe ADHD and depression. He lives in a Housing Executive flat in Holywood, Co Down, and he has been living there for six months. A remand into custody threatens that tenancy,” said Mr Quinn.

“His mental health is very low. He left school in Ballyhalbert at the age of 16 and has been working as a ventilation engineer and in the construction industry.

“Given his lack of record, his personal circumstances, he has every incentive to comply with bail and he is an ideal candidate for bail.”

Solicitor Clive Fullerton said Hall was “intoxicated” at the time of the offences and volunteered for the VIPER procedure.

“He is originally from here but resides at an address in England with his father. The only reason he was in the province was to attend a medical appointment and see a specialist on June 29.

“He contacted his mother and he is adamant that she would take him in given the situation he is in. I would invite the court to fix bail on strict conditions subject to the approval of an address by police.

“The only reason reason why he was in the company of his co-accused was because he had offered him his address to stay at while in the province. He has virtually a clean record,” added Mr Fullerton.

Refusing Connery bail, the district judge told him: “These are very serious charges of hijacking and false imprisonment, which clearly give rise to a very significant concern.

“You have a limited record, but there were three outstanding bench warrants and that causes me concern.

“I think there is a significant risk to the public and that you may not turn up for any court appearance, so I am remanding you in custody. You can apply to the High Court, but I am refusing you bail.”

The judge told Hall: “I am not releasing you, as I think the risk to the public is too high. These are very significant charges before the court, so I am refusing you bail and remanding you in custody.”

Both men will appear back in court via video-link on August 9.