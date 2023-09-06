Pair accused of murdering Co Tyrone dad appear in court as one bailed

Conor Browne (28) died in a stabbing in Tyrone at the weekend. Photo: PSNI.

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a Co Tyrone dad who died in hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Twenty-eight-year-old Conor Browne was attacked outside a pub in Castlederg during the early hours of Saturday 2 September.

The father-of-one was treated in hospital but passed away on Monday 4 September.

Adam Acheson (28), from Baron Square Court, Drumquin, and Jeffrey Bustard (27), from Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart, are jointly charged with murder.

Acheson is further accused of having a knife with intent to endanger life.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court that prior to the incident an altercation occurred in the pub that resulted in Acheson and Bustard being ejected.

They got into a white van and another male joined them before it was driven off then returned and parked up outside the bar.

The men “loitered” and the victim was seen exiting the bar, when two males approached, believed to be Acheson and Bustard.

A fight ensued during which Acheson allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

He sustained a puncture wound to the chest and upper left-arm, a fractured cheek and eye-socket, a laceration to the neck and a head injury.

Although initially conscious on arrival at hospital, his condition deteriorated.

He was taken for emergency surgery then placed in Intensive Care however he continued to deteriorate and passed away.

Both men were originally arrested for attempted murder then released on bail. After Mr Browne’s death, they were rearrested along with two other men, who were later released pending a report to the PPS.

During interview, Bustard said ahead of the incident Acheson came to his home and they drank alcohol, then went to the bar.

He said there was an argument, although he didn’t know what this was over but knew he was put out of the premises.

He said an altercation occurred but “no weapons or feet” were used and he saw someone lying on the ground but didn’t know what caused this.

He maintained having no involvement in planning or attacking the victim insisting he, “did not stab him, had no knife and did not see Acheson with a knife”.

Meanwhile, Acheson made no comment during interviews, with the exception of providing a pre-prepared statement, claiming while in the bar Bustard became involved in an argument with an unknown man.

Acheson claimed to have left the bar and remained outside hoping to meet with a woman.

Bustard crossed the street and “a melee started with a group of males”.

Acheson claims he was assaulted and felt someone pulling him backwards.

He couldn’t remember the victim bleeding but did recall someone struggling with him.

While Acheson did not apply for bail, Bustard did, which was opposed by police.

Under cross-examination the detective confirmed “as things currently stand” there is nothing linking Bustard to the knife.

Urging bail to be granted, the defence pointed out Bustard has, “a clear, unblemished record and has never been in court.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “We cannot lose sight of the tragedy which has resulted in the loss of Mr Browne’s life. It would seem this prosecution will be on a joint enterprise basis.

"Taking the case against this defendant at its height at present, the weight of evidence is not great.”

Read more Plumber accused of loyalist feud petrol bombing barred from Newtownards

Granting bail at £750, Bustard was ordered to reside at an approved address, have no contact with witnesses and observe a curfew from 10pm to 6am along with electronic tagging.

His father is to provide a £5,000 surety.

The case will be mentioned again in Strabane Magistrates Court on 28 September.