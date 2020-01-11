Pair accused of Ryan MacCrae murder face trial in May

Two Co Down men will go on trial in May accused of the murder of a man who died in hospital nine days after he was allegedly attacked.

Robert Kiernan (29) and Jordon Donnelly (21) both pleaded not guilty to the murder of 32-year-old Ryan MacCrae from Killyleagh, who died in hospital on October 23, 2018. The accused appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

Kiernan, now with an address at Princetown Road, Bangor, and Donnelly, with an address at Ardminnan Road, Portaferry, were later released on continuing bail, with a review of their case to be held next month. Mr Justice Colton fixed the date for the trial, to be heard in Downpatrick, and expected to last two to three weeks, for May 18.

An earlier hearing was told that Mr McCrae was allegedly attacked outside the Fiddler's Green bar in Portaferry.