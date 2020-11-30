Pair deny child cruelty charges over alleged botched circumcision procedure

The children were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A man and woman have denied two charges of child cruelty following an alleged botched circumcision procedure in Co Fermanagh.

The couple, aged in their 30s, cannot be named to protect the identities of the children.

They are accused of two counts each of wilfully neglecting two children in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Court papers state this occurred on November 4, however it was two days later before medical and police involvement, and it remains unclear why there was a gap.

The children were first taken by ambulance to South West Acute Hospital, before being transferred to Intensive Care in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A third person was arrested several days later and released, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates' Court the charges against both accused could be connected.

In response to a question by the defence, she confirmed the accused denied the allegations and provided a full account of what they say occurred.

The defence then urged the judge impose a blanket ban on any reporting of the case which was challenged by Press.

Judge Keown ruled such issues are a matter for Press and refused the application. He also refused to grant a specific order banning the identification of the accused.

The cases were adjourned until January 11 and the couple remanded on continuing bail.