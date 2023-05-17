Pair from England accused of fraud linked to vehicle sales remanded in custody

The two accused were detained in Belfast as they arrived in Northern Ireland by ferry. — © Liam McBurney

Two men were remanded into custody today on fraud charges connected to online vehicle sales.

Thomas Roberts, 29, and Shane McDonagh, 24, were detained in Belfast as they arrived in Northern Ireland by ferry on Monday evening.

Police said the investigation related to total sales of 150,000 euros.

The pair, both of Coppermill Road in Staines, Surrey, are jointly charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, a further attempted fraud, and possession of criminal property.

It is alleged that they exposed seven victims to the risk of loss by dishonestly indicating an intention to pay for a vehicle.

The charges relate to dates between February and October last year.

Roberts is also accused of motoring offences while McDonagh faces a further count of possessing Class B drugs.

Appearing together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, both men confirmed they understood the allegations against them.

An investigating detective said she could connect them to the charges.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan told the court bail applications will be mounted at a later date.

Remanding the two accused in custody, District Judge Steven Keown ordered them to appear again by video-link on May 24.