Pair in court over Ballycastle crash that killed 21-year-old man

Two Co Antrim men have appeared in court accused of being involved in a fatal road incident four years ago.

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 38-year-old Paul McAlonan and Kieran Kane (29) confirmed they understood their respective charges.

McAlonan, from Hillside Road in Ballycastle, faces four charges arising from the incident on November 25, 2018, including causing the death of Sean McAlonan by driving carelessly and with excess alcohol, two counts of aggravated vehicle theft causing damage and death, and being an uninsured driver causing death.

Kane, from the Cushendall Road, Ballypatrick, Ballycastle, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicle theft causing death in that knowing a Citroen Berlingo had been stolen, he allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle.

Sean McAlonan (21) died in the one-vehicle collision when the car left the Glenshesk Road, Ballycastle, at around 6am.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the defendants, which was conceded by their solicitors.

The pair were told they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence, but they declined.

Freeing them both on £500 bail, District Judge Peter King returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduled their arraignment to be heard on January 12.