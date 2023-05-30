Pair jailed for mugging man with learning difficulties in Belfast

Two people have been jailed for the “mean-spirited” mugging of a man with learning difficulties in the centre of Belfast.

Pauline Ferrin (25) and 24 year old Ethan Michael Madine admitted robbing a man who had just withdrawn cash from a cash machine on May 3, 2022.

Ferrin, of no fixed abode, was handed a 28-month sentence whilst a 24-month sentence was imposed upon Madine, from Riverside in Drumaness.

The pair were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court by Judge Philip Gilpin, who divided both terms equally between prison and licence.

Police received a 999 call from a member of the public who witnessed a man being robbed outside a bank at Donegall Square West on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3 last year.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to the injured party, who said he had withdrawn cash then was approached by a woman who put her hand in his coat pocket and removed £40.

He said he walked across the street but was followed by the same woman, who pulled his coat a second time and stole a further £20.

A male was present during the robbery and told the injured party to hand over money or he would be stabbed.

A witness also told police they had observed the injured party being pushed during the incident.

Whilst the robbers left the scene before police arrived, CCTV was viewed and Ferrin and Madine — who were known to the PSNI — were arrested.

Crown barrister David Russell said that whilst threats were issued regarding a knife, no weapon was produced and there was no evidence suggesting the presence of a knife.

Describing the injured party as a man with learning difficulties, Mr Russell said that whilst Ferrin was the instigator, both defendants acted in joint enterprise.

The prosecutor also told Judge Gilpin the motive for the robbery was to obtain money to buy drugs.

Confirming the motive was to get cash for drugs, defence barrister Michael Boyd said his client Ferrin had an unsettled childhood and started using drugs “from an early age.”

Mr Boyd said the defendants “targeted someone who was an easy mark” and said Ferrin has since expressed remorse for her involvement.

Shannon McKenna, the barrister representing Madine, told Judge Gilpin he has expressed shame for his behaviour.

She also described her client as “a very vulnerable young man” due to his issues with mental health and drug addiction.

As he jailed the pair, Judge Gilpin: “This was a mean-spirited attack and one in which the defendants chose to prioritise their need to obtain money to feed their drug habit over the harm that they caused to this vulnerable injured party.

“There is no Victim Impact Statement but the court can readily understand the sense of fear that he must have suffered that day as a result of the attack.”