Pair jailed over snowman and Santa mural glorifying New IRA mortar attack

The snowman and Santa mural at Junior McDaid House in Derry

Two men were jailed today for painting a mural depicting a snowman, wearing a black beret and mask, pressing a detonator connected to a command wire.

The mural at the offices of a dissident republican group, which also featured a Santa Claus with a walkie-talkie, was painted seven days after a New IRA mortar attack on police officers.

The pair — Jordan Devine and William McDonnell — are currently facing terror charges connected, respectively, to the murder of journalist Lyra McKee and the gun attack on senior police officer John Caldwell.

They were convicted today at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court of painting a mural outside Derry’s Junior McDaid House — which house the offices of Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA — contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

The mural also included the words “We haven’t gone away ye know”.

Jordan Devine (24), from Bishop Street in Derry, is currently on bail charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead during disturbances in the Creggan area of the city by a Real IRA gunman in April 2019.

Read more Two men appear in court and deny murder of journalist Lyra McKee

William McDonnell (37), from Balbane Pass, also in Derry, is currently in custody in HMP Maghaberry charged with offences linked to the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

Both received jail sentences following their convictions.

Devine was imprisoned for three months and McDonnell was jailed for four months.

Both were then granted appeal bail, with District Judge Barney McElholm ruling that the defendant McDonnell should not be released pending his appeal.

Both were convicted, following an uncontested hearing, of committing the offence at Junior McDaid House between November 23 and December 21, 2022.

A prosecution solicitor told Mr McElholm that “all the papers in the case had been agreed”.

She said, through their actions, the defendants aroused a reasonable suspicion that they were a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The prosecutor said the mural appeared seven days after a New IRA mortar bomb attack on police officers in Strabane.

At the end of the hearing, during which neither defendant gave evidence, District Judge McElholm said he was satisfied that the case against both defendants had been proven.

“I have absolutely no doubt that painting this mural shows they showed their support for that type of activity,” he said.

“The case is proven. Unless one was living on Venus or Mars, the very fact they came out of Junior McDaid House is enough to show their support for that illegal organisation, in my view.

“It is well known this building is frequented by supporters of a proscribed organisation.

“To have painted that mural, it was done so in the context of an evil attempt to kill two police officers in Strabane with a sideways mortar.

“The phrase borrowed from Mr [Gerry] Adams, ‘They haven’t gone away you know’, is one that resonates in this part of the world, in that ‘we are still here, we are still active and we are still doing what we do’.

“At the very least, these men were showing support for a proscribed organisation under the umbrella term, which I know they do not like, of Dissident IRA,” he said.