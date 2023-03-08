Pair to be sentenced for possessing sub-machine gun in suspicious circumstances

On Wednesday a judge found the pair not guilty on the charge of possessing the sub machine-gun with intent. — © Liam McBurney

Two Belfast men who admitted possessing a sub-machine gun in suspicious circumstances were today (Wednesday) informed they will be sentenced for the firearms offence later this month.

Matthew Charles Johnston (42) and 41 year old Eamonn Hutchinson appeared together in the dock of Belfast Crown Court where a senior judge acquitted them on a separate charge of possessing the weapon with intent.

Both men were arrested following a surveillance operation conducted in the Westlink/Clifton Street/Antrim Road area of the city on November 28, 2017.

On that evening, undercover officers observed and recorded the movements of Johnston and Hutchinson.

Johnston, from Carrick Hill, was seen driving an Audi A4 in north Belfast and arriving at Hutchinson's Princes Dock Street home just before 9pm.

A short time later the car was driven to and parked at Victoria Barracks and at 9.20pm Hutchinson was observed cycling on a bike heading to Henry Place.

Both men were then seen together at Henry Place before entering a house at Carrick Hill.

They left the house at 9.55pm and at this stage Hutchinson was seen carrying a Lidl bag. They crossed the Westlink and at 10.25pm Hutchinson removed an election poster from railings which was then placed against a fence.

At this point the pair moved out of the sight of undercover officers and a short time later police heard a single gunshot being fired.

An officer saw the poster drop to the ground and the men were then seen making their way to Carlisle Square carrying the plastic bag.

They went to an alleyway at Victoria Barracks where an officer reported hearing a weapon being cocked several times.

The pair then fled the alleyway and climbed over a wall and onto Carlisle Parade. The area was searched and police seized the Lidl bag and a sub machine-gun.

Hutchinson and Johnston were arrested and several items were seized from Johnston's home including a collapsible stock compatible with the submachine gun as well as assorted ammunition.

Despite refusing to answer police questions during interview, both men subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing the 'Ingram 11' sub-machine gun and one cartridge in suspicious circumstances.

Johnston also pleaded guilty to possessing the items found in his home.

However, the pair each denied a charge of possessing the weapon and ammunition with "intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, or to enable some other person by means thereof to endanger life or cause serious damage to property".

It was this charge that was at the centre of a non-jury trial which commenced in Belfast Crown Court in April 2021 with the prosecution making the case the weapon was being 'test fired' on the night in question.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Mr Justice Fowler said he would give his findings in due course - and today he delivered his ruling and found both Johnston and Hutchinson not guilty on the charge of possessing the sub machine-gun with intent.

Noting both men had admitted possessing the weapon in suspicious circumstances, Mr Justice Fowler said he had considered "the sole issue of intention".

Citing the Crown's case that the weapon was being test fired, the Judge said there was "no evidence of a pre-planned attack on an individual or other such target".

He added there was "no evidence of telephone conversations or texts of a specific plan to use the weapon either that night or in the future and there is no evidence of preparations for imminent use or further use to endanger life".

Mr Justice Fowler also spoke of a lack of evidence regarding the history of the gun in other incidents "whether they be of a terrorist nature or otherwise".

He noted that when the weapon underwent forensic examination, it emerged the gun was in a poor condition, did not fire in automatic mode and could only fire a single shot.

Saying he couldn't be sure "beyond reasonable doubt" of their intent, Mr Justice Fowler found both men not guilty on the charge of possessing the weapon with intent.

Hutchinson and Johnston were released on continued bail ahead of sentencing for the offence they admitted, which is due to take place later this month.