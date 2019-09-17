Pair to face court accused of brutal knifepoint sex attack

Two men have will stand trial later this year on multiple charges relating to an alleged knifepoint sexual attack on a woman

It is claimed she was detained in a house against her will, held down and brutally assaulted.

Jozef Marchewka (51) from Cedar Ridge, Dungannon and Mariusz Kacica (45) of no fixed abode, are each accused of two counts of sexual and physical assault. Marchewka is further accused of unlawfully imprisoning the complainant, attempting to rape her, causing her actual bodily harm and possessing a knife with intent to commit sexual assault.

The offences, which allegedly occurred between September 20 and 23, 2018 are all denied.

Both men have been remanded in custody since their arrest.

Yesterday at Dungannon Crown Court Marchewka alone applied for release. The application was refused.

A trial has been listed to start on December 9.