Pair to stand trial over alleged £300k Irish Football Association fraud

A man and woman are to stand trial in connection with an alleged fraud of nearly £300,000 from the Irish Football Association.

Muhammad Naeem, 39, is accused of creating fake invoices and cheating the sport's governing body over a 20-month period.

He faces charges of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting, as well as transferring, possessing and removing criminal property.

His 37-year-old co-accused, Sumbul Jahangir, is charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

The two defendants, both of Drumhirk Avenue in Newtownards, Co Down, were committed for Crown Court trial following a preliminary enquiry, the Courts Service confirmed on Thursday.

The alleged offences were committed over a period between January 2018 and September 2019.

According to court papers Naeem is charged with creating a number of false invoices and causing a financial loss amounting to £287,932.92 while in a position where he was expected to safeguard the IFA's financial interests.

He allegedly falsified documents made out to the Association and transferred £36,321.73 in criminal property to his co-accused.

A further charge relates to claims that £30,000 in criminal property was removed from Northern Ireland in money transfers to Pakistan.

Jahangir is accused of having £36,321.73 in criminal property on a date unknown between January 1, 2018 and 1 August 1, 2019.

A preliminary enquiry into the case was listed for hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

The Courts Service said both defendants were returned for trial on a date to be fixed.

They were released on continuing bail.