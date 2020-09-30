Palestinian doctor arrested in New IRA probe refused bail

A Palestinian doctor arrested as part of a major investigation into the New IRA must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Issam Bassalat, 62, was refused bail on a charge of attending an alleged meeting of the dissident republican organisation.Mrs Justice Keegan ruled there was a risk of flight and potential re-offending.

Dr Bassalat, with an address at Telford Road in Edinburgh, is among ten people facing prosecution following a surveillance-led offensive targeting the terrorist grouping's activities.

The operation involved MI5 bugging two suspected meetings at properties in Co Tyrone earlier this year.

Dr Bassalat was detained at Heathrow Airport in August.

He faces a single count of preparatory acts of terrorism by allegedly attending and addressing an IRA meeting in Omagh on July 19.

Previous courts heard claims that the doctor was part of a plan by the grouping to source weapons.

But the accused insists he had been misled and pestered into attending by an alleged MI5 agent.

His lawyers contended that he was the victim of entrapment, caught up in a "dirty squabble" between the intelligence agency and dissident republicans.

Since being remanded in custody at Maghaberry Prison Dr Bassalat reportedly staged a hunger strike over being subjected to routine Covid restrictions.

Other inmates were said to have joined him in a solidarity protest which has now ended.

During the bail application Mrs Justice Keegan acknowledged: "There may well be issues regarding the evidence to be debated in due course."

"But identifying risks in releasing the accused, she confirmed: "I have therefore decided not to grant bail at this stage in the case."