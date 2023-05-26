Paraguayan woman found with cocaine in Belfast hotel ‘exploited’ as drug mule to be deported

The Crown Court judge recommended the woman be deported when she finishes serving her custodial sentence.

A Paraguayan woman who was “ruthlessly exploited”, trafficked and acted as a drugs mule has been handed a three-year sentence.

Ramona Cibils, a mum-of-three, was arrested in October 2021 after she passed through her system 37 plastic wraps containing cocaine in a Belfast hotel room after being "abandoned" for days.

She was approached by others in her native country then travelled to Brazil, London and Dublin before being transported to the hotel.

At Belfast Crown Court today, the 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, wept as Judge Paul Ramsey imposed a three-year sentence, which he divided equally between prison and licence.

However, due to time already served in custody, Cibils is to be released from custody imminently, prompting Judge Ramsey to issue a deportation order for when she is freed.

The judge was told by Crown barrister Gareth Purvis that police were called to the Ibis Hotel in Belfast's Castle Street on October 9, 2021.

Staff reported there had been an incident involving Cibils, who had been staying at the hotel. When officers arrived, they noticed her room had been damaged.

Mr Purvis outlined that the bed had been overturned, the room was "in a state of upheaval", and when searched, police found a bag containing 37 plastic wraps in the bathroom. When examined, the wraps contained 363 grams of high purity cocaine.

The prosecutor said Cibils was a Paraguayan national who has been in custody since her arrest. He added she was a "drugs courier who was in the hotel under instruction to hand over these drugs to persons unknown".

Mr Purvis said that after these unknown individuals failed to contact her, and following several days in the hotel, Cibils was in a "state of extreme distress" and caused damage to the room.

She subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Defence barrister Sean O'Hare told Judge Ramsey his client had been "exploited by others not before the court".

Revealing that she ran a shop in her home country, Mr O'Hare said Cibils faced "financial pressures" with her business due to the pandemic.

He said that after being approached by others in Paraguay, she "willingly took part" in the operation which "required her to consume 37 individual packages" containing cocaine.

Mr O'Hare noted that after Cibils passed the packages, she went "stir-crazy" in her hotel room after being "abandoned" by "schemers who preyed upon her".

This drew the attention of staff and police which led to her arrest and 19-month detention. Mr O'Hare added Cibils was promised between £2,000 and £3,000 for her role in the operation, which she didn't receive.

After listening to submissions, Judge Ramsey said: "This is a very sad case where someone has been ruthlessly exploited and trafficked here by other people more sinister and not before the court."

After handing down the sentence, he recommended she be deported and ordered the destruction of the drugs.