Paralysed ex-UVF man jailed after stubbing out cigarette on hospital nurse

Paul Parks, who served three years for terror offences in the 80s, was in shock as he was taken away in handcuffs

Paul Park 59, who deliberately stubbed out a cigarette on a nurse's finger said hes not able to serve the three-month jail sentence handed down by a judge because of his broken back. Pic: Sunday World

Wed 16 Nov 2022 at 12:49